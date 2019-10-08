On October 11, Iowa Local Food Day, Union Community Schools will join with other Iowa school districts, colleges and childcare centers who will feature at least two local food items for breakfast or lunch. At all Union sites, ground beef will be supplied by “Farmin’ with Mark” and four bushels of apples from Beck’s Orchard, along with 120 pounds of Iowa Fields butternut squash. The beef will be served as loose meat hamburger on a bun.

Implemented and encouraged by the National Farm to School Network, “Farm to school enriches the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local food producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and early care and education settings.”

About Farmin’ with Mark

Farmin’ with Mark is a beef cattle operation owned and operated by Mark and Lisa Anton of La Porte City. Mark is a 1994 Union High School graduate who received his degree in Ag Systems Technology in 1999 from ISU.

“Our meat is dry-aged (as opposed to wet-aged like in grocery stores) for two weeks at the Story City Locker to bring out the best flavors. Our beef is USDA approved for resale in the state of Iowa. We sell a range of steaks and roasts, as well as ground beef and skinless beef brats. We are very excited to bring our quality beef to the students and staff in the school district!” states Lisa.

“We also deliver to the local area; you can reach us at 319-939-6820 or markandlisa@lpctel.net to place an order or to request a price list.”