The Wolf Creek Players will showcase performances by Union High School speech students at the St. Joseph’s Building, 101 Clark Street in Dysart, on April 7, 2017 at 7 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM.

The featured performances are by students who presented a variety of theatrical entries at large and small group speech contests throughout the months of January and February. There will be selections in acting, poetry, original oratory, prose, storytelling, after dinner speaking, and possibly a solo musical piece, as well. There will be at least a dozen performances which should make for a very enjoyable evening.

The public is invited to come and enjoy this evening of entertainment provided by a group of talented young performers from Union High School. Admission is $5, with proceeds being used to help support Camp Creamery, a summer youth theatrical program sponsored by the Wolf Creek Players. Camp Creamery will be held in Dysart July 17-22. For additional information about Camp Creamery, call 319-239-8660.

The speech students are under the direction of Mr. Dean Bostian