On Thursday, April 18, the 26th Northeast Iowa Turnaround Achievement Awards honored 24 students from 10 area school districts. The annual awards presentation recognizes students who have made positive changes in their lives or overcome adversity over the past year to turn their lives around.

Union High School recognized junior Mercedes Abrahamson and senior Autumn Watley with the Turnaround Achievement Award. Abrahamson was nominated by Wayne Slack and Watley was nominated by Justin Parson. The students and their families attended a banquet at Hawkeye Community College where Ali Leytem and Lizzie Zondo presented the awards.

Also recognized at the event were Union Middle School students Amy Caughron, Dylan Cox and Trinity Kies.