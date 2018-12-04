Last month, eight students from Logan Loftus’s Light Construction class volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity provides loans to families who do not qualify for traditional bank loans, but requires the homeowner to volunteer their time to build their home and help others within the organization. The home is located just south of Waverly. Students had the chance to work with a master carpenter and help frame windows, prepare the roof for shingles, and install a garage door.
