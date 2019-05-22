By Sam Glenn

While the 2020 primary is a year and a half away, another election at Union High School is just around the corner.

Student council at Union has always been a very important group for students to voice their concerns with the school. With a big group of seniors leaving, the juniors are going to have a big leadership gap to fill from last year’s successful group. With Bruce Wigg retiring last year, a new advisor for the student council was needed for the 2018-2019 school year. Lizzie Zondo, Union PEAK director, took the opportunity and ended with a very rewarding year with this group of seniors.

“I’ve always been interested in supporting student voice. I like students to have power with them at school and to be able to make decisions that affect the student body,” Zondo said.

Zondo works with students at Union that are at-risk of not making graduation requirements. It has always been very important to her that the students succeed. Even though it was her first year leading the student council, she has taught at Union for 11 years. She knows what needs to be done in order for student council to have a strong year.

“We are going to have a big leadership gap to fill next year,” Zondo explained.

This year the student council was led by eight seniors who contributed a lot to the student body. The biggest thing was the fundraiser for Sportability of Iowa. The seniors, made a goal of $3,000 to donate so they could buy a new wheelchair for the group. At the end, they reached that goal with a cancelled school dance that would’ve contributed even more to the end amount. The student council is known for accomplishing many goals and they want to elect new people who can supply the same proactive ideas for a fresh new school year.

“Definitely organizational abilities, accountability, responsibility, creative, thinking outside of the box,” Zondo said, talking about what strengths she looks for in student council members.

It is very important that the student body elect people who are willing to voice new ideas and have an innovative mindset. These new electors will be the new leaders of the school; not only will they have to bring new ideas to the table, the new president and vice president will also need to be good public speakers.

“You do a lot of talking in front of people, you have to meet with people. You have to be willing and open to talk in front of big groups and new people,” senior vice president Hannah Gates said. Speaking in front of people is a huge part of being president/vice president because they lead school assemblies.

“I’m opposite of most people, I love public speaking and talking in front of big groups,” Gates also said. She believes the new reps should have a hard work ethic and a more open and communicative personality so it is easy to talk in front of people. Gates is part of the eight seniors who will be helping elect these new 2020 senior leaders.

Students who want to be elected must turn in a one page essay explaining why they want to be a member of student council. Zondo took the names off of those papers and the eight seniors looked over each one and decided which ones are the best, using a rubric. After that, each class voted on who they think should win in their own class.

Elections took place on May 8. Even if you didn’t sign up this year, Zondo and the student council encourage new people to try it next year and in the years to come; it’s a great group to be involved with. Election results will be reported in the weeks to follow.