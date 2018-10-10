By Tim Mitchell

Nine Union high school vocalists were selected to participate in the UNI Vocal Arts Festival on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Cedar Falls.

Students from around the state were brought together to practice and perform in a mass choir of approximately 350 students. Chosen from Union were Claire Thoma, Carlie Spore, Sarah Michael, Carter Spore, Riley Davis, Tyler Barthelmes, Laura Rempe, Joe Gloede and Henry Powers.

As part of the festival, students had the opportunity to compete in the solo competition. 74 students participated by singing a prepared solo for the UNI voice faculty. Of those 74, only nine were chosen for the recall round. Of those select nine, two were chosen as the winners. Union High School senior soprano, Claire Thoma was chosen as one of the two winners. For this high honor, Claire performed her solo on the stage of the Gallagher-Bluedorn as part of the festival Grand Finale Concert. Congrats to Claire!