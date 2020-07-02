Unlimited garbage day in La Porte City is Monday, July 20, 2020. ALL items in bags must be at the curb by 6 AM. Furniture, appliances and other large items are not included in the unlimited pickup unless scheduled and paid for in advance at City Hall. Cost is $15 per item.
