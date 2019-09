Citywide Clean Up Day in La Porte City is scheduled for September 27, 2019. With the exception of select items not allowed, residents may set out unlimited garbage for pickup BY 6AM ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27. Black Hawk Waste will not be going back to pick up items set out after 6 AM. Small items should be placed in trash bags, if possible, with all items stacked or placed as neatly as possible at the curb.

For a list of ineligible items, logon to lpcia.com or contact City Hall at 342-3396.