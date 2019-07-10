Iowa Dept. of Education presents bronze award to Union schools nutrition program

Iowa Department of Education officials presented Union Community School District four Bronze HealthierUS School Challenge Awards at the Iowa Department of Education’s annual School Nutrition Manager’s Update held in Ankeny on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

“Union Community School District’s achievement demonstrates the commitment to create and maintain a healthy school environment by promoting good nutrition and physical activity,” said Kala Shipley, Bureau Chief of Nutrition & Health Services for Iowa Department of Education.

“We are very proud of Union CSD for attaining this recognition and for their ongoing commitment to school wellness.”

The HealthierUS School Challenge (HUSSC) is a voluntary national certification initiative for schools participating in the National School Lunch Program. It recognizes schools that are creating healthier school environments through healthy food options, nutrition education, physical activity, physical education, school nutrition staff training, and school wellness policy implementation. Sponsored by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), the initiative encourages all schools to take a leadership role in helping students to make healthier eating and physical activity choices that will last a lifetime.

Each of Union CSD’s buildings received a Bronze award, plaque, banner, and $500 monetary incentive:

Union High School

Union Middle School

Dysart-Geneseo Elementary

La Porte City Elementary

In Iowa, there are currently 73 schools that have received the HealthierUS School Challenge.