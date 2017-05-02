It’s that time of year again when employees of La Porte City Utilities will flush the town’s water mains. Workers will begin the process on Tuesday, May 9 and will continue until all city hydrants are flushed. Hydrant flushing is done to remove rust or sediment that has accumulated over the winter months.
Residents may see some discoloration in the water during this time.
Utilities to Flush Hydrants
