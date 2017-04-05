Registration forms now are available for the La Porte City-area Vacation Bible School, planned for July 16-20 at Heartland Community Church. American Lutheran Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church also are sponsors.

Registration forms for “Passport to Peru” can be found on Facebook at “LPC Community VBS,” and also are available at all three churches. All children ages 3 years old through 5th grade are invited to attend. Older children and adults are welcome as helpers.

The cost is $8.00 per child or $20.00 for families with three or more children. It includes a t-shirt for each child, and all snacks and supplies for the week. Completed registration forms can be turned in at any of the three churches, and are due June 1.