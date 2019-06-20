At the 2019 Festival of Trails kickoff event held at the City Park on June 13, Jim Bagenstos was presented the 2019 Jesse Wasson Award. The 2019 Business of the Year was awarded to Pipho Family Dentistry and the La Porte City Women’s Club selected Donna Coulter as the 2019 Woman of the Year.
