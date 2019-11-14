By Secretary Betsy DeVos, U.S. Department of Education

This administration is committed to ensuring students of all ages – no matter their circumstances – have the freedom to learn and reach their full potential. That’s why this Administration is committed to the success of the U.S. Department of Education’s Second Chance Pell Experimental sites initiative. Created in 2015, this initiative provides need-based Pell grants to incarcerated individuals.

Today, the Second Chance Pell program serves more than 10,000 students at 64 institutions across the country, and we are working to expand it to serve even more incarcerated individuals.

I am truly inspired by the stories of graduates from Second Chance Pell programs, like those I visited at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Oklahoma. These students are seizing the opportunity to turn their lives around by pursuing education while incarcerated and are preparing themselves for careers upon reentry.

Incarcerated individuals who participate in postsecondary education are 43% less likely to return to prison than those who do not. And for every dollar invested in correctional education programs, 4 to 5 dollars are saved on re-incarceration costs.

This Administration remains committed to expanding access to this experimental program and working with congress to make it permanent so that more incarcerated students can receive a second chance.