Vincent James “Vince” Ambrosy, 84, of La Porte City, died Monday, October 23, at home.

He was born May 21, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Joseph and Emily Schmit Ambrosy. He married Dianne Bauler on November 27, 1965, in Eagle Center. Vince graduated from Eagle Center High School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. Vince farmed in the La Porte City area all his life.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Jeanne (Ross) Hillsman of West Des Moines and Renee (Dave) Brobst of Prattville, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Cameron, Luke, Shane, and Quinn Hillsman of West Des Moines and Haley, Ryan, and Jason Brobst of Prattville, Alabama; two brothers, Galen Ambrosy of Cedar Falls and Mike Ambrosy of Waterloo; two sisters, Mary Jo (Don) Pint of Cedar Falls and Joann Smith of La Porte City; and in-laws, Alice Werner of La Porte City, Lori and Roy Bauler of Tripoli, and Nancy and Glen Bauler of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Ed Threm of Florida.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary; a brother, Richard; a brother-in-law, Caryl Werner; and two sisters-in-law, Sheryl Threm and Kate Ambrosy.

Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Porte City, with burial in St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 207, La Porte City and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday at the church, where there will be a 4 PM rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Vince enjoyed building furniture in his shop. He was also an avid card player.