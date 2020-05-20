Hawkeye Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29, 2020, beginning at 7:00 PM.

The event will recognize fall 2019, spring 2020, and summer 2020 graduates, and will stream online from the college website (www.hawkeyecollege.edu), as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/HawkeyeCollege) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/HawkeyeCollege).

“I hope this virtual ceremony will provide our graduates and their loved ones the opportunity to reflect on their accomplishments and celebrate their hard work,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College.

All graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony if they choose.