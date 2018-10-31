It was another outstanding showing for Union High School students at the All-State Auditions on Saturday, October 20, 2018 in Hampton. Junior Bass I, Henry Powers, son of Marty Powers, was chosen to perform in the festival, the highest honor a high school musician in the State of Iowa can receive.

Three additional UHS vocalists advanced to the recall round, including Claire Thoma, Carter Spore and Riley Davis. All four students are under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell.

The festival takes place November 15th-17th and will be recorded by Iowa Public Television for broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.

Tickets are $22.00 each may be purchased by phone with MasterCard, Visa or American Express at 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or any Iowa Ticketmaster outlet.