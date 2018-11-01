Competing against the Cowgirls of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (26-8) in a 3A regional final with a trip to the State Tournament on the line, the Lady Knights (28-15) faced a seemingly equal opponent. After sweeping the #5 ranked Stormin’ Pointers of Center Point-Urbana in the previous round, Union hoped to carry that momentum into the final. Try as they might, the Knights’ service game (73 of 86 attempts) and kill errors (38) were insurmountable in the end, with the Cowgirls capitalizing in those two statistics, serving 86 of 89 successfully and only 9 kill errors in four sets of play. Leading the Knight hitting attack were Jasmyn Bush (13 kills), Megan Carty (11) and Belle Weber (10). Clarion-Goldfield-Dows advances to face #1 ranked Kuemper Catholic at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on November 7.

October 29, 2018 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25 16 25 25

Union 19 25 17 22

kills, assists, digs, blocks, serves, aces

Bush, Jasmyn 13, 0, 12, 3, 12-14, 1

Carty, Allie 0, 2, 12, 0, 9-13, 3

Carty, Megan 11, 0, 0, 3, 0-0, 0

Driscol, Allie 0, 18, 5, 0, 0-0, 0

Gates, Hannah 2, 17, 3, 1, 11-14, 1

Jolley, Jayden 7, 0, 0, 7, 0-0, 0

McNeal, Cylie 0, 0, 7, 0, 11-13, 0

Nolan, Lexi 4, 0, 1, 1, 0-0, 0

Weber, Belle 10, 0, 6, 0, 19-20, 1

Winkelpleck, Sophie 0, 0, 6, 0, 11-12, 0