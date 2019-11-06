Rising to the challenge, the Lady Knights avenged an earlier season 3-0 conference loss to the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines on November 4. Grundy Center High School was the site of the 3A Regional Final, which determined who would advance to the 2019 State Tournament.

Union struck first with a 25-22 win in the opening set, led by an aggressive attack by hitters Belle Weber, Jasmyn Bush and Lexi Nolan. The second set belonged to Dike-New Hartford as they gained momentum by jumping out to a lead and hung on for a 25-20 second set victory. Union fell behind early but rallied, catching the Wolverines offguard with a 25-15 quick win. Again Dike-New Hartford came back riding the strength of hard-hitting Morgan Weber, tying the match with a 25-21 win. Tied 8-8 in the deciding game 5, Union pulled out all the stops, hustling to every ball and outdistanced the Wolverines by a 15-11 margin.

Union’s serve receive back line (Sophie Winkelpleck 23 digs, Belle Weber 15 and Jasmyn Bush 14) put up many great balls to setter Allie Driscol, who recorded 50 assists to her hitters. Belle Weber led scoring with 25 well placed kills, along side of hard hitting Jasmyn Bush 21, sophomores Lexi Nolan 12 and Laura Rempe 5 and senior Sam Glenn 5, for a total team effort. Union’s strong service game also contributed to the victory, with the Knights missing only four of 110 serves, for a 96% serve efficiency, with 13 aces on the match.

The #8 seed Union Knights (30-11) will face #1 seed Davenport Assumption (32-5) in the opening round of State play on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM on Court 1 at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

November 4, 2019 at Grundy Center

Union 25 20 25 21 15

Dike-New Hartford 22 25 15 25 11

kills assists digs blocks aces

Bush, Jasmyn 21 2 14 3 1

Driscol, Allie 0 50 8 0 2

Gates, Aubrey 0 0 0 0 0

Glenn, Sam 5 0 2 4 0

Nolan, Lexi 12 0 20 0 3

Olson, Belle 0 0 2 0 0

Rempe, Laura 5 0 0 2 0-0 0

Weber, Belle 25 3 15 3 4

Winkelpleck, Sophie 0 1 23 0 3