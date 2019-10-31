The Lady Knights made short work of their second round match up with Roland-Story on October 29 taking advantage of home court. The win brings the Knights to 29-11 on the season and into the 3A Region 4 Final on Monday, November 4 in Grundy Center where they will face the Wolverines of Dike-New Hartford at 7 PM. With a trip to State on the line, the #13 ranked Knights will have to stay focused and shut down the #4 ranked Wolverine attack.

Results were not available at press time.

October 29, 2019 at La Porte City

Union 25 25 25

Roland-Story 19 20 20

kills assists digs blocks aces

Bush, Jasmyn 13 0 8 1 8 0

Driscol, Allie 1 37 10 0 1

Gates, Aubrey 1 0 0 0 0

Glenn, Sam 2 0 2 2 0

Nolan, Lexie 3 1 7 1 1

Olson, Belle 0 2 0 3 0

Rempe, Laura 4 0 0 1 0

Weber, Belle 20 3 14 1 1

Winkelpleck, Sophie 0 1 13 0 5