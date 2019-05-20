With a Memorial Day service to be conducted at West View Cemetery, members of American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207 are seeking assistance with the raising of the “Avenue of the Flags.” Volunteering for this important task is one way to make Memorial Day a more meaningful holiday and honor those who have served their country.

The raising of the flags will commence at 6 PM at West View Cemetery on Thursday, May 23. Volunteers need not be a Legion or VFW member. Silver cord service hours are also available for Union Community School District students.

Help will also be needed to lower the flags at 6 PM on Tuesday, May 28.

Raindates are one day later, if wet weather.