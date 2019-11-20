Walter “Wally” Lew Markham, 73, of Waterloo, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born on July 7, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, to Winston “Red” L. and Helen E. Hacker Markham and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army (1969-1972).

Wally was a supervisor at John Deere Waterloo Works retiring in 2001. He married Vicky Lindquist on October 4, 2014, at the American Lutheran Church, La Porte City.

He was a member of Waterloo American Legion, Moose Lodge, Waterloo Elks, Waterloo Eagles, and Waterloo Amvets Post #19.

Wally was a generous, kind man. Mr. Wonderful possessed an infectious laugh, a brilliant smile and stubbornness!

In his early years, he was a great wrestler and loved the sport. Wally loved cars, cruising the waters in Florida in his boat and the game of Golf. Wally and his son Adam created many memories through Special Olympics and time spent at the golf course, something they were both passionate about. During his retired years, Wally volunteered and mowed the greens at the La Porte City Golf Club. He purchased the course and remodeled the facility for the community to enjoy. It became Wally’s World! Wally had many close friends and enjoyed their company daily at Smitty’s playing cards and evenings at the Light House. To know him whole heartedly was to love him immensely. He will be missed…

Wally is survived by his wife, Vicky; daughter, Becky Ehlert‚ Cedar Falls; step-daughter, Michele (Tim) Peters‚ Waterloo; step-son, Brad Lindquist‚ Waterloo; three step-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Shelby Werner and Krystal North; and a sister, Dr. Judy Beckman‚ Cedar Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Adam Markham.

Graveside Services were held at Garden of Memories Mausoleum with military rites by Waterloo American Legion Post #138, Waterloo VFW Post #1623 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to Honor Flight cedarvalleyhonorflights.org or Special Olympics Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Road, Box 620, Grimes, IA 50111.

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home.