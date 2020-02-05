La Porte City Women’s Club offers nontraditional college scholarship

Recognizing that students beginning their college experience include others beyond 2020 high school graduates, the La Porte City Women’s Club is offering a scholarship opportunity for nontraditional students. For purposes of this scholarship, a nontraditional student is categorized as an individual who meets at least ONE of the following:

has delayed post-secondary education for a minimum of one year after high school works full-time (35 hours or more per week) while going to college

has dependents other than a spouse(children or caregiver for family members)

single parent (either not married or married but separated)

classified as independent in determining eligibility for financial aid

does not have a high school diploma (completed high school with a GED or did not complete high school)

Sources: National Center for Education (NCES) and Association of Non Traditional Students in Higher Education (ANTSHE).

The La Porte City Women’s Club Nontraditional Scholarship is designated for a past Union Community School District graduate OR a community member residing within the Union Community School District boundaries. One scholarship for $500 will be awarded for 2020. The deadline to apply is May 20, 2020. Requests for applications can be made via e-mail to Heidi Barz at lpcwcscholar@lpctel.net

The Women’s Club would like to help a nontraditional student continue his or her education. If you meet one of the qualifications, please apply or share this information with someone you know and encourage them to request an application.

Scholarship Application Form