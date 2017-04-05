Do you know someone who has made important contributions to the La Porte City community? The Jesse Wasson Award was established in memory of La Porte City’s forefather, Dr. Jesse Wasson, and is designed to honor a member of the community who has distinguished him or herself as a caring, committed citizen dedicated to community betterment. The award recipient’s involvement in the community may be through school or church, serving on boards in city government, as a member of various service organizations, or through other volunteer service.

The La Porte City Chamber of Commerce has supported this tradition with the presentation of the Jesse Wasson Award, established in 1980, during the annual Festival of Trails Celebration. The award recipient is selected by the Wasson Award Committee.

Nomination forms are available at City Hall and the La Porte City Visitors Center. They can also be downloaded from the city website (www.lpcia.com) and The Progress Review’s website (www.theprogressreview.co). The nomination form and the rubric used to score them focus on four main criteria:

Community Involvement: The nominee’s active involvement in local clubs, organizations, schools, church, local government, volunteer efforts or other community activities.

Community Leadership: The nominee’s demonstrated leadership in local clubs, organizations, schools, church, local government, volunteer efforts or other community activities.

Community Contributions: The impact of the nominee’s contributions to activities in local clubs, organizations, schools, church, local government, volunteer efforts or other community activities resulting in the betterment of La Porte City in some way.

Community Cheerleader: Evidence of the nominee’s willingness to support and encourage others, as well as the positive impact their actions have on how the community is viewed by others.

Completed nomination forms must be returned to City Hall by Friday, May 19, 2017 for nominees to be considered for the 2017 Jesse Wasson Award. It should be noted that nominations submitted in previous years will not be considered for the 2017 award.

Jesse Wasson Award Recipients

2016 – Jon & Heidi Barz

2015 – Mike & Heather Chingren

2014 – Dick & Dee Hutton

2013 – Peggy Mangrich

2012 – Colleen Schulz

2011 – Doris Wagner

2010 – Shawn Mehlert

2009 – Dave Zea

2008 – Norma Hoelscher

2007 – LeAnn Craft

2006 – Gary & Sherry Sheffler

2005 – Ron Crooks

2004 – Wilbur & Betty Engelkes

2003 – Oleen Arenholz

2002 – Dolores Bader

2001 – Duane Slaikeu

2000 – Ken & Pat Benda

1999 – Robert Burkgren

1998 – Marty Deviney

1997 – Junior McBride

1996 – Leona Miller

1995 – Ardie Miszner

1994 – Lydia Taylor

1993 – Keith Kullmer, Sr.

1992 – Robert Hicks, Sr.

1991 – Frank Carlson

1990 – Glen Bader

1989 – Leo Meany

1988 – John Comstock

1987 – Lois Miszner

1986 – John Miller

1985 – Mayme Gill

1984 – Abe Foss

1983 – Ann Estep

1982 – award not presented

1981 – Ralph Brown

1980 – Bruce Kline