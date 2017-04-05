Do you know someone who has made important contributions to the La Porte City community? The Jesse Wasson Award was established in memory of La Porte City’s forefather, Dr. Jesse Wasson, and is designed to honor a member of the community who has distinguished him or herself as a caring, committed citizen dedicated to community betterment. The award recipient’s involvement in the community may be through school or church, serving on boards in city government, as a member of various service organizations, or through other volunteer service.
The La Porte City Chamber of Commerce has supported this tradition with the presentation of the Jesse Wasson Award, established in 1980, during the annual Festival of Trails Celebration. The award recipient is selected by the Wasson Award Committee.
Nomination forms are available at City Hall and the La Porte City Visitors Center. They can also be downloaded from the city website (www.lpcia.com) and The Progress Review’s website (www.theprogressreview.co). The nomination form and the rubric used to score them focus on four main criteria:
Community Involvement: The nominee’s active involvement in local clubs, organizations, schools, church, local government, volunteer efforts or other community activities.
Community Leadership: The nominee’s demonstrated leadership in local clubs, organizations, schools, church, local government, volunteer efforts or other community activities.
Community Contributions: The impact of the nominee’s contributions to activities in local clubs, organizations, schools, church, local government, volunteer efforts or other community activities resulting in the betterment of La Porte City in some way.
Community Cheerleader: Evidence of the nominee’s willingness to support and encourage others, as well as the positive impact their actions have on how the community is viewed by others.
Completed nomination forms must be returned to City Hall by Friday, May 19, 2017 for nominees to be considered for the 2017 Jesse Wasson Award. It should be noted that nominations submitted in previous years will not be considered for the 2017 award.
Jesse Wasson Award Recipients
2016 – Jon & Heidi Barz
2015 – Mike & Heather Chingren
2014 – Dick & Dee Hutton
2013 – Peggy Mangrich
2012 – Colleen Schulz
2011 – Doris Wagner
2010 – Shawn Mehlert
2009 – Dave Zea
2008 – Norma Hoelscher
2007 – LeAnn Craft
2006 – Gary & Sherry Sheffler
2005 – Ron Crooks
2004 – Wilbur & Betty Engelkes
2003 – Oleen Arenholz
2002 – Dolores Bader
2001 – Duane Slaikeu
2000 – Ken & Pat Benda
1999 – Robert Burkgren
1998 – Marty Deviney
1997 – Junior McBride
1996 – Leona Miller
1995 – Ardie Miszner
1994 – Lydia Taylor
1993 – Keith Kullmer, Sr.
1992 – Robert Hicks, Sr.
1991 – Frank Carlson
1990 – Glen Bader
1989 – Leo Meany
1988 – John Comstock
1987 – Lois Miszner
1986 – John Miller
1985 – Mayme Gill
1984 – Abe Foss
1983 – Ann Estep
1982 – award not presented
1981 – Ralph Brown
1980 – Bruce Kline