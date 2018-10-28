Perhaps the road to the Class 2A state championship still runs through Waukon. The defending state champions put on an impressive display Friday night, scoring touchdowns and two point conversions on each of their first five offensive possessions to race out to a 40-3 lead and essentially end the game at the half.

The Indians wasted little time after intercepting a pass on the Knights’ opening drive. A three yard touchdown run on the sixth play of the drive after taking over at the Union 28 yard line gave Waukon an 8-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

After the early miscue, the Union offense advanced the ball deep into Waukon territory before the drive stalled. Ben Behrens’ 35 yard field goal cut the deficit to 8-3.

It appeared momentum still favored Union when a quarterback sack put Waukon into a 3rd and 21 at their own 25 yard line. A dazzling catch and spin down the sidelines turned near disaster into a 71 yard pass play, though, for the Indians. A three yard touchdown pass on the next play extended the lead to 16-3. Waukon never looked back, tacking on three more first half scores to cruise to the victory.

With the victory, Waukon will host Algona, a 45-20 winner over Crestwood, in a quarterfinal match-up.

The Knights, who made their 11th consecutive trip to the postseason under Head Coach Joe Hadacheck, finished the 2018 campaign with a 6-4 record.