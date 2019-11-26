Following a stellar 2019 season, four Union Volleyball players were awarded All-NICL East conference honors. Junior Belle Weber and senior Jasmyn Bush were named First Team, with Jasmyn also earning a spot on the 3A All-State team. Belle finished the season at 1318 kills to date, while Jasmyn ended her career with 1039 kills. Belle’s 4.15 kills/set average is 9th in 3A, and 72 aces ranks her at 4th in 3A. Jasmyn also upped her kill percentage to 3.69 this season, and had a very successful run at the State Tournament.

Junior setter Allie Driscol was selected to the Second Team, recording a 9.76 assist/set average which was 5th in 3A.

Honorable Mention honors were awarded to junior Sophie Winkelpleck, who switched to Libero at the end of the year, solidifying the Knights’ serve receive game. Her 3.08 dig/set average led the team.