New Year’s Day, 1953: While not the most destructive fire in La Porte City’s history, it was perhaps the most memorable, as the distinctive “Hotel Terry,” with its unique round tower, burned to the ground in a matter of hours. This week, we take a look back at the front page of The Progress Review on January 8, 1953, for a detailed account of the blaze and the battle to save other downtown structures, once it became clear the hotel could not be saved. Note: $100,000 in 1953 is equal to more than $940,000 in 2019.

Consider the words of Professor Penelope J. Corfield: “Communities speak languages that are inherited from the past. They live in societies with complex cultures, traditions and religions that have not been created on the spur of the moment. People use technologies that they have not themselves invented. So understanding the linkages between past and present is absolutely basic for a good understanding of the condition of being human. That, in a nutshell, is why History matters. It is not just ‘useful’, it is essential.”

Want to learn more about La Porte City’s history? Back issues from 1880-1889 and 1930-1969 of The Progress Review are now available online, courtesy of Hawkins Memorial Library, The Progress Review and a number of generous local donors. Explore La Porte City’s past by logging on to www.theprogressreview.co or www.laportecity.lib.ia.us..

Fire Levels Hotel, La Porte City Landmark

New Year’s Day Blaze Causes Damage Estimated at $100,000

La Porte City’s historic old hotel lies in rubbled ruins as the result of a New Year’s Day fire that flashed through the 40-room building Thursday afternoon and leveled it in three hours.

All that remains is an ugly, gaping basement hole filled with bricks, debris and water and a few charred and weakened wall sections, surrounded by brick strewn ground.

Fire damage was estimated at $100,000.

Two adjacent business buildings were damaged by smoke and water and for a time the entire block was threatened.

All occupants of the hotel escaped uninjured but many lost heavily in personal belongings.

The fire was discovered at 1:15 by R. J. Lorenzen of Waterloo, owner of the building, who was about to eat New Year’s dinner in the hotel apartment of his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Jurgens, hotel managers.

Searching for the source of a smoke smell, Mr. Lorenzen discovered flames shooting out of the transom above the door of the bedding and janitor’s supply store room on the second floor.

An alarm was spread throughout the hotel and the La Porte City Volunteer Fire Department was immediately called.

Earl Weisert forced open the store room door and was confronted with a room alive with flames. Lorensen and Jurgens efforts to beat the flames back with fire extinguishers were futile and they were forced back by the intense heat and smoke.

The blaze progressed rapidly from the centrally located store room, throughout the second story and down the central open stairway.

Firemen arriving only a few minutes after they were called found the fire so far advanced that they were blocked from the second floor.

From the start it was evident that the fire had already roared out of control and a call for assistance was sent to the Waterloo fire department at 1:27 p.m.

Waterloo’s assistant fire chief Lloyd McKinney brought 10 men and two fire trucks to assist the local volunteers and their chief Earl Strohecker. Together they battled for four hours before getting the blaze under control.

At the height of the burning inferno, flames shot nearly 10 feet into the air and great clouds of smoke billowed upward. The heat was intense even across the street.

Damage first struck the inside of the building, which was a mass of bright flames. As the fire grew it engulfed the entire structure. The roof caved in and by 3 o’clock second story portions of the brick wall, weakened by heat and water, started falling.

Progressing downward steadily the fire caused first floor walls to start falling and firemen pulled down sections of damaged wall as a safety measure.

Flying Bricks

Beside fighting the blaze, firemen were confronted with the danger to spectators, who had to be continually warned to stand back at a distance where they would not be struck by flying bricks when walls toppled.

By 5 o’clock the fire was under control, but it continued to race through the remaining dry walls and floors and to consume timbers and furniture that had fallen into the basement.

Meanwhile it had also eaten its way into the frame wing of the hotel, burned the major portion of it and gutted the remainder.

Firemen had not completed their task after they had brought the blaze under restraint. Until 10 o’clock they continued to pour water onto the burning sections and the burning mass in the basement.

Two men kept an all-night watch and doused on water where it was needed and all Friday morning two hoses were kept trained onto the still smouldering mass.

Streams of Water

During the afternoon as many as six streams of water were played simultaneously onto the flaming hotel structure by firemen as they exerted efforts to constrain the blaze. Streams of water were also directed to adjacent and nearby buildings to protect them.

Early in the strenuous struggle firemen were threatened with a water shortage, after thousands of gallons of water had been tapped from the city tank and the 400 gallons of water pumped per minute from the city wells was not adequate to supply the volume of water demanded.

The well at the Green Giant Canning Co. was put into operation and 200 gallons of water per minute were run into the city mains through a 50 ft. hose connection. Two lines of hose were also laid to Big Creek, one block away and 450 gallons of water per minute were pumped from the creek by Waterloo equipment.

For nearly 2½ hours approximately 1,000 gallons of water were poured onto the fire every minute. While firemen were spending their efforts on keeping the conflagration from spreading, occupants of the hotel and nearby business places assisted by men from the town, were racing against time to save their posessions. Those on the second floor of the hotel saved nothing or very little.

Downstairs occupants were more fortunate. Some of them had heavy losses, but others rescued everything.

Two doctors, a barber and a beauty operator located in offices on the first floor of the hotel were also forced out.

Save Some Equipment

Dr. J. R. Buser salvaged all of his office equipment but lost some valuable medicines. Dr. R. F. Statton’s office was emptied with only minor losses. Betty Horsman saved only part of her beauty parlor equipment and Clyde Jenks lost the greater part of his barber shop stock and fixtures.

Arnold Emmel of Emmel’s Radio and Appliances, located on the first floor of the Ashley building adjacent to the hotel and Dr. Borge Jessen, veterinarian, whose office and apartments are on the second floor of the building, both moved out their belongings.

Damage to the Ashley building was heavy, but was confined to smoke and water. A fire wall between the building and the hotel protected it and possibly the entire block from destruction.

The Kober building next to the Ashley building in which are located the Kober Insurance office and the apartments of the Jesse and the Andrew Kober families, received some smoke and considerable water damage.

At the other end of the hotel on Commercial St., the Hotel Coffee Shop remains intact. It is built against the only section of the brick hotel wall left standing. All furniture and appliances in the shop were saved but Mrs. Sophie DeNeut, proprietor, lost her basement supplies of food stocks from water damage.

Narrow Escape

William Straim of Dunkerton who was a guest in the hotel while helping with invoicing at the Arnett Drug, had a narrow escape. He was sleeping when the fire broke out and did not awaken in time to leave by way of the hall.

Fireman Elmer Loeb rescued him from his smoke filled room through a second story window.

Mrs. Joe Jurgens, who had been in a traction bed for treatment of an injury to a neck vertebrae she suffered before Christmas, was up at the time for a short relaxation period and was able to walk out of the building.

An estimated crowd of several thousand spectators watched the spectacular fire throughout the afternoon. Many came from the countryside and nearby towns and some were holiday visitors passing through La Porte City.

Policing Job

The policing job of holding the crowd at a safe distance from the fire and out of the way of firemen and workers was ably handled by city patrolmen Robert Webber and Henry Kruse and police fireman Ralph Foss, assisted by Emil Wolf and Joe Vopelak.

Firemen who were on duty for the rugged, strenuous fire fighting job were Earl Strohecker, chief; Ralph Brown, assistant chief and James Hosek, Don Richards, Lloyd Dutler, Walter Wagner, A. S. Moore, Loren Smith, Dale Geater, Elmer Loeb, Bruce Kline and Robert Harkness.

Their hard work combined with that of the Waterloo units was responsible for confining the fire to the one building. When they realized that the hotel could not be saved they concentrated their efforts on protecting surrounding buildings and on keeping the hotel blaze within bounds.

Chief Strohecker said the additional aid from the Waterloo department and the wider fire fighting experience of McKinney and his men were invaluable to the local men and the accomplishment of control.

In commenting on last Thursday’s fire, Strohecker emphasized the great help the 40-foot extension ladder, helmets and additional hose, purchased during 1952 had been in fighting the fire. He also stated that the big fire pointed out the need for even more and better fire fighting equipment.

The origin of the fire is not known. Its resultant damages have been a heavy blow to the owner, Mr. Lorenzen, the occupants of rooms and offices and to the city.

Mr. Lorenzen and most of the hotel occupants carried insurance, but none in sufficient amounts to cover losses.

Remodeled

Mr. Lorenzen has owned the hotel for the past 2½ years and had remodeled and redecorated it extensively. His loss included furniture and appliances in addition to the building. He has not decided on what he will do about rebuilding. A cleaning up job will be his first problem.

The hotel fire was considered the second worst in La Porte City’s nearly 100-year old history. Some older residents think it may even have been equally as destructive as the city’s worst fire, that of March 13, 1896.

In the 1896 fire five buildings smaller in size, in the adjoining block, were totally destroyed and several men were injured. The blaze started in the Cohen Bros. store and the Cohen’s were indicted on a charge of having set it.

Other damaging fires in the city have been the razing of two buildings in the Syndicate block in the 1870’s, the destruction of the Quality Cafe and damage to adjacent buildings in 1945 and the fire that completely ruined the 60-year old Logan Mill on North Commercial St. in June of 1948.

The Quality Cafe fire also occurred in the same block as the hotel. The cafe was located at the opposite end of the block from the hotel. Thursday’s fire makes the second time in recent years that business places in the middle of the block were threatened.

Firemen from Waterloo assisted the local department with the 1945 fire and also with the one of 1896.