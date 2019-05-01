September 29, 1932: Before the Festival of Trails, the Jiggs Day Celebration in 1932 served as La Porte City’s first citywide celebration. At the time, the nation was still in the throes of the Great Depression, as the unemployment rate soared to 23%. The event, which distributed corned beef and cabbage free of charge to the public, was so popular, it was repeated annually until 1941. Of note in The Progress Review’s account of the first Jiggs Day Celebration is the reference to kitten ball games that were contested, which were a form of modern-day softball. Notice also that 83 years ago, gender equality was sorely lacking, as evidenced by the fact that only “business men” were interviewed for the comments published in the October 6, 1932 edition of The Progress Review.

MANY HERE TO ENJOY JIGGS DAY

Large Crowd Present Loud in Praise of Fine Entertainment Furnished.

OCTOBER 6, 1932

Corned Beef and Cabbage, which was celebrated in La Porte City last Thursday is a matter of history. The day dawned bright and fair and as early as 9:30 a.m. visitors from various parts of the county and surrounding towns began drifting in to enjoy the festivities which they had been promised by the committee in charge of the affair. Representatives of the Progress-Review have interviewed more than a score of those from town and country and in every case the answer was the same: “A real celebration and the most pleasant gathering we have ever attended.”

The large crowd which was in town to enjoy the program and meet their friends is estimated at slightly over five thousand— some crowd, and all well satisfied with the entertainment afforded.

One of the features which received the approval of all was the fine feed of Corned Beef and Cabbage, Jiggs’ favorite dish, which was served to the multitude between the hours of 11:30 to 2:30. It was pronounced delicious by all who felt inclined to refresh the inner man. It was cooked to Queen’s taste, and was clean and appetizing. The lunch was served from a booth on Commercial street near Hotel Terry and besides the beef and cabbage and crackers, Maxwell House coffee was served by the Maxwell representatives and it was pronounced by all to be par-excellent. The serving was done by a number of ladies of the city and the service was more than one could expect on an occasion of this kind.

Preparing and cooking the corn beef and cabbage was done by Ira Demory, official chef of the National Guards of Cedar Rapids, who offered his services and refused to accept any pay for the work. He brought a tent, stoves and large kettles to La Porte City and after the equipment was put in place he cooked the beef all night in order to be ready to serve at noon on the day of the celebration. Without his assistance it would have been a very difficult task for the committees to have accomplished this feature of the entertainment. Mr. Demory has all ready offered his services and the use of the camp equipment for Jiggs Day next year.

The festivities of the day were put to motion by one of the best and most colorful parades ever staged in the city. A number of our business men had floats in the line-up, and there were several entries which in a pleasing manner represented various periods in the history of times long passed and which elicited much applause and praise as the parade passed along the street. The showing made by the youngsters of the various churches in the representing of the twelve months of the year and the doll cab section attracted much attention and was voted one of the best features of the parade.

When the parade was over Hon. W. T. Evans, of Waterloo, who had been secured as speaker of the day, delivered an address which was appreciated by the large crowd present about the platform that had been erected at the intersection of Main and Commercial streets. Mr. Evans remarks were forceful and brought forth in a vivid manner many of the present time happenings as he proceeded with his talk. Mr. Evans was introduced to the assemblage by Attorney W. M. Blough. Preceding the talk by Mr. Evans Mayor F. W. Kober was introduced by E. L. Esher, and in a fine manner welcomed the visitors to the city to participate in Jiggs Day, and enjoy corned beef and cabbage.

At the close of the afternoon program at the speaker’s stand a number of Kittenball games were played at the Athletic field and furnished amusement for all who liked this kind of sport. Contests of various kinds also took place at the platform on Main street during the afternoon. At eight o’clock the public wedding of two of the highly respected young people of this vicinity, Mr. Robert Kahler and Miss Lucile Rauhauser, was solemnized and it is estimated that over twenty-five hundred people were present to witness this happy event.

A number of vaudeville acts were on the evening’s program as were also number of boxing matches, and each offering was well received and furnished worthwhile entertainment for all present. In the evening two dances also furnished fine entertainment for those who enjoyed dancing and both were attended by over-flow crowds.

There were a number of concessions on Main street and all enjoyed a liberal patronage and conducted themselves in a manner that could not be questioned.

Jiggs Day in La Porte City was a complete success—the large crowd here was well satisfied with the deportment and good nature displayed by the visitors. A movement is now being perfected to make Jiggs Day with a feed of the famous Jiggs dish, corned beef and cabbage, a permanent event in La Porte City, and next year it will be bigger, better and more enjoyable than this season. Keep this event in mind and watch for the date of next year’s program which will be announced soon.

Below we publish a number of interviews from local business men in which they give expression as to their views of La Porte City’s First Jiggs—Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Dr. R. T. Paige: Let’s do it again!

Dr. Christopher: Never saw a celebration of its size with a better behaved crowd.

C. A. Brust: We have never had, in my 31 years experience, a better, finer, cleaner celebration.

Dr. L. F. Bailey: The Celebration showed that we are more than a small town.

John Goon, Councilman: I am well pleased with the celebration and the kind of crowd we had.

Lloyd Lamb: I consider a celebration the size of our Jiggs Day Celebration a real achievement.

Gus Hartz: I thought our Celebration went over big and can see no way of improving it.

Stell’s: A nice, clean celebration that is bound to promote good feeling, both in our town and around us.

George Terry, Hotel Terry: As there was a spirit of friendliness by the people, it was one of the best days La Porte City has had in years.

Kline Brothers: The Jiggs Day Celebration brought to town more of our old time friends and customers than any other celebration La Porte City ever held.

George Banger: Just like the old time celebrations we used to have— that is, all our friends got together at a gala day of fun and clean entertainment.

Ira Richards: I never expected that in times like we are experiencing that we ever could hold as large a celebration and have it the fine success that it was.

William Blough, Attorney: It was my idea of a celebration, that is to say, one in which our friends could come to town and have a good time without costing a lot of money.

F. E. Lehman: The Maggie and Jiggs Day we held Sept. 29th., 1932, was the best celebration of any kind ever held in La Porte City, in all the 31 years that I have lived here.

G. J. Kennedy: Jiggs Day in my estimation was a complete success, noticeable both by the congenial crowd and the manner in which the entertainments were handled from the feed to the last dance.

Bruce Kline: Maggie and Jiggs Day did bring Farm , Community and Town People together, and from word of mouth it was the best, most enjoyed and sane entertainment La Porte City ever sponsored.

F. W. Kober, Mayor: I was pleased with the large attendance and the orderly way the crowd conducted themselves. The program was good and I wish to commend the Committee and those who helped to make the day a success.

H. J. Blanchaine & Co: In our 43 years of business in La Porte City we have never seen a celebration that was so well staged to the entire satisfaction of our visitors from the surrounding community and the business men of La Porte City.

C. A. Fosse: The getting together of the crowd of people that we had at our Jiggs Day Celebration cannot help but be of material benefit, not only to ourselves but to everybody living in our trade territory. Let’s have another one.

Ed Waldroff: I feel I cannot speak too highly of the committee who had charge of the arrangement of the fine program carried out on Jiggs Day. Their team work and everybody’s help, given so cheerfully, was wonderful. It was a genuine “get-to-gether” and the many old friends and customers I met were more than pleased to find a day set aside for them of entertainment and refreshment, at no cost and done in such a friendly spirit. The order shown by the crowd was a pleasure, and I hope Jiggs Day will be made a yearly event in La Porte City from now on.

The Committee: The committee in charge of our Jiggs Day Celebration wishes to thank everyone in town for their hearty co-operation, and we wish to say, that never in our experience, did everybody get out and do their best to make this celebration a success like they did on last Thursday. ~E. L. Esher, C. V. Barnhart, C. T. Gates, Weldon Betts, George Thomas.

Who were Jiggs and Maggie?

The characters of Jiggs and Maggie originate from the comic strip “Bringing Up Father,” created by cartoonist George McManus. The strip was distributed by King Features Syndicate and ran for 87 years, from January 12, 1913, to May 28, 2000. The cartoon focused on an Irish immigrant named Jiggs who came into wealth by winning a million dollars in a sweepstakes. Despite his new-found wealth, efforts to maintain his former working class lifestyle, which included hanging out with an old gang of crude and boisterous friends, eating corned beef and cabbage, were often thwarted by his socialite wannabe wife, Maggie. Books featuring the characters of Jiggs and Maggie are still available from online booksellers.