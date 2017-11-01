Congratulations go out to the students in the Union High School Music Department on their outstanding showing at All-State auditions on October 21st in Hampton. For the second consecutive year, Wesley Hanson, junior Tenor II, son of Robert and Maureen Hanson, was selected to perform at the All-State Festival. Joining him will be sophomore Flutist, Teagan Prouse, daughter of Gary and Aniqa Prouse.

Performing at the All-State Festival is the highest honor a high school musician in the State of Iowa can receive. Making the recall round were vocalists Kortlyn Ewoldt, Claire Thoma, Ben Rempe, Mason Scott and Carter Spore. Students are under the direction of vocal director, Tim J. Mitchell and instrumental director, Mike Bistline.

The festival takes place November 16-18 in Ames and will be recorded by Iowa Public Television for broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association. Tickets for the event are $22.00 each and may be purchased by phone with MasterCard, Visa or American Express at 800-745-3000, at any Iowa Ticketmaster outlet, or online at www.ticketmaster.com. All orders may be subject to convenience fees. A group rate of $20.00 per ticket is being charged for groups of 20 or more tickets sold to a single purchaser.