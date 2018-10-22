With a spot in the Class 2A State Playoffs assured, the Union Knights took the field in State Center against the West Marshall Trojans on Friday playing for the title of sole District Champion, a higher seed in the State bracket and the right to host a playoff game that would accompany it. To be successful, they would have to contain one of the most dynamic players in District 7, dual-threat quarterback, Cameron Bannister.

After four quarters of play, it was Bannister who dazzled the home crowd, accounting for three touchdowns on 114 yards rushing and 154 yards passing, leading his team to a 26-16 victory. The win elevated West Marshall to a three-way tie for the District championship with Union and Benton Community and a rematch with Williamsburg in the opening round of the playoffs, a team they defeated 27-14 on August 24.

The Knights’ first round foe will involve a road trip to face a familiar opponent, defending state champion Waukon, a team whose only loss came at the hands of Decorah (Class 3A) in the opening week of the season. By virtue of the fourth highest RPI in Class 2A, Benton Community will host Greene County, a team that shares the Bobcats 8-1 record on the season.

Union’s defense enjoyed success against Bannister and the high-powered West Marshall offense early in the game, stopping the Trojans’ opening drive on fourth down at the Union 35 yard line, then forcing a punt on their next drive.

After taking over on their 20 following the punt, the Union offense needed eight plays to cover 80 yards.The big play came when Brayden Grosse found an opening and dashed 47 yards to advance the ball to the West Marshall 5 yard line. Two plays later, he was in the end zone, followed immediately by a two-point conversion. Union led, 8-0.

The Trojans struck back quickly, however. On the ir next play from scrimmage, and 87 yard run through the Union defense put West Marshall on the scoreboard, still trailing, 8-6, after a failed two-point attempt.

Following a three and out by the Union offense, Bannister took control of the game with his arm and legs, leading a 65 yard drive for a touchdown, capped with a remarkable two-point conversion. With the ball snapped over his head, Bannister retreated to his 28 yard line, dodged several would-be Union tacklers before lofting a pass to a wide open receiver in the end zone. The play fired up the home team, which used the momentum to put another score on the board for a 20-8 halftime lead.

Down 26-8 in the early moments of the fourth quarter, the Knights mounted a comeback. Aided by a pair of West Marshall penalties, the Knights drove 65 yards, scoring when quarterback Dylan Felderman found Grosse in the end zone for a 10 yard touchdown pass. A successful two-point pass from Grosse to Bryce Parker cut the Trojan lead to 26-16.

The Knights elected to kick the ball away and the Union defense rewarded that decision with a quick three and out. Following the Trojan punt, the Knights, drove the ball from their 40 deep into West Marshall territory. On a fourth down play at the Trojan 17 yard line, though, Silver Schmitz could not corral Felderman’s pass, which was picked off at the 4. The Trojan offense then played keep away, grinding out first downs to kill the final 4:56 remaining in the game to preserve the win.