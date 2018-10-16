Weston Krug of Dysart was one of eleven Wartburg College students selected to perform with the prestigious Iowa Collegiate Honor Band at the Iowa Music Educator’s Conference on Saturday, November 17.

The concert begins at 2:30 PM in the Nevada High School auditorium and is free and open to the public. Krug plays the French horn.

“This band is made up of the best of the best college players at Iowa colleges and universities,” said Craig Hancock, Wartburg director of bands.

The 110-member band, conducted by Stephen Peterson, director of bands at the University of Illinois, represents 17 schools from around the state.