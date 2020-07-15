The Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a program available in every county in Iowa and throughout all 50 states. The program serves income qualifying women who are pregnant, women who are breastfeeding up to one-year post partum, women who are not breastfeeding up to six months post partum, infants, and children up to five years old. The WIC program has four specific components promoting overall health: Nutrition Education, Food Prescription Package, Breastfeeding Support, and Health and Social Service referrals.

As of July 2020, Operation Threshold’s WIC program will begin offering participants additional choices for their food package. The WIC food changes will include the addition of whole grain buns and pasta, canned beans, national brand peanut butter, tube-style yogurt, and chocolate milk. These changes will provide participants with increased selection, improved availability of WIC foods, and a better shopping experience. It is also hoped these changes will provide new alternatives for WIC items that are traditionally hard to find or are not normally eaten by some participants.

Operation Threshold’s WIC program also implemented new income guidelines on July 1, 2020. These income guidelines are 185% of the federal poverty guidelines, and are updated annually. Applicants with a gross income equal to, or less than, the amounts listed are income eligible for WIC services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Threshold’s WIC program will continue to operate remotely at least through September 30th. Even so, staff are still available via phone, video chat or email. WIC staff continue to enroll participants, provide educational services and load food packages onto the WIC EBT cards.

Operation Threshold’s WIC program serves residents of Black Hawk, Buchanan, Grundy, Benton, Bremer, and Chickasaw Counties. For more information on WIC services, call 319-291-2065.

WIC Income Guidelines July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021

Household Size/Annual Income/Monthly Income/Weekly Income

1 $23,606 $1,968 $454

2 $31,894 $2,658 $614

3 $40,182 $3,349 $773

4 $48,470 $4,040 $933

5 $56,758 $4,730 $1,092

6 $65,046 $5,421 $1,251

7 $73,334 $6,112 $1,411

8 $81,622 $6,802 $1,570

Each add’l family member add + $8,288 + $691 + $160