Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Wigg of La Porte City announce the engagement of their daughter Catherine Wigg to Cody Westfall, son of Joseph and Shelly Westfall of Williamsburg, Iowa.

Catherine is a graduate of Union High School and of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. She is a Human Resource and Admin. Manager at Legacy Manufacturing Co. in Marion.

Cody is a graduate of Williamsburg High School and of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. He is currently working as a police officer for the City of Williamsburg.

A July wedding is planned.