Wilma Rose Brustkern, age 88, of La Porte City, died December 3, 2019.

She was born December 21, 1930 in rural La Porte City, the daughter of Andrew and Beatrice (Schares) Weiden. She married Leo J. Brustkern November 22, 1949.

She attended Immaculate Conception grade and high school graduating in June 1948.

She worked for a time at St. Francis Hospital and worked for Rath Packing in the office.

She spent most of her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker.

She is survived by eleven children: Deborah (Paul) Weber of Dunkerton; Clair Brustkern of Hamilton, OH; Andrew (Jean) Brustkern of Spokane, WA; Rose (Dan) DaBillo of La Porte City; Valerie Roby of Arvada, CO; Daniel Brustkern of Austin, TX; Barbara (Pat) Mahr of Circle Pines MN; Mary (Kurt) Hansen of Missoula, MT; Joan (Bill) Mefford of Mound, MN; Amy (Tony) Paulhus of La Porte City; and Joyce (Paul) Dornbier of Omaha, NE; 25 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren, and one sister, Barbara Oberhauser of San Antonio, TX.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Leo of 66 years, and two sisters, Mary Webber and Audrey Murphy.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 6 at Hagarty, Waychoff, Grarup Funeral Home, 400 South Street in Waterloo, with a Rosary at 4 PM and Vigil at 7 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery immediately following. Lunch will be served at 12:30 PM at the Moose Lodge in Washburn.