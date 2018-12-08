Winterizing your home can save you cash and make your winter considerably more comfortable and relaxing. Make sure your home is ready for another Midwest winter with these winter home maintenance tips from Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Here are a few tips to help keep your home warm and your family safe this winter that we would love for you to share:

Check and Seal All of Your Windows and Doors. A sturdy, tight window or door lock is key to keeping the frame pressed tightly into the window sill or door jamb. This tight seal will keep warm air from escaping and will help save you money on your heating bill. Look for air leaks around your windows and doors. If you need to insulate them, Blain’s Farm & Fleet recommends the 3M Indoor Window Insulator Kit. Also, make sure the caulking around your doors and windows is sufficient to reduce the heat loss that occurs during winter.

Inspect Your Home for Water Leaks. Check all the faucets, appliances and pipes for any leaks.Helpful tip: leave a paper towel around the outside of your dishwasher while it’s in use to see if there are any leaks.

Protect your Home’s Plumbing and Electrical System from Cold Weather. A key part of winterizing your home is making sure your plumbing doesn’t freeze. Exposed pipes are most vulnerable to freezing. Your pipes should be well insulated with Polyethylene Tube Pipe Insulation or heat tape to keep them warm. You can protect your outdoor faucets with an M-D Outdoor Faucet Cover. These two steps only take a few minutes of your time and will save you from dealing with a busted pipe from the cold temperature.

Perform Regular Maintenance on Your Heating System. The most important factor when winterizing your home is making sure your house is warm, safe and ready for the winter ahead. Make sure you have your heating system checked, and replace your furnace filter to allow the system to work most efficiently. Inspect and clean any dust from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Change batteries if necessary.

Winterizing your home properly can help prevent you from dealing with any unexpected and inconvenient disasters down the road.