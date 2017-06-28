Fireworks in La Porte City

Resolution 17-28 allows the use of fireworks on private property with the owner’s permission from June 1 to July 8, between the hours of 9 AM to 10 PM. On July 4, fireworks may used until 11 PM.

With new Iowa legislation regarding consumer fireworks just a few weeks old, there have already been multiple reports of house fires in Cedar Rapids where fireworks are suspected to be a contributing cause. Fireworks tend to be most commonly used during warm-weather months, which is why fireworks safety is emphasized throughout June and July. Fireworks certainly can add character and excitement to group events and family gatherings. The earliest record of fireworks dates back to 7th century China, believed to be the home of fireworks. Fireworks have long been a part of Chinese culture and were used to accompany many festivities. Soon the use of fireworks spread beyond China. Each year, the National Fire Protection Association warns that thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. To the novice, fireworks can be dangerous, even in ways people may not realize. Burns, fires, loss of fingers, blindness, and even death are possible. In 2015, All-Pro football player for the New York Giants, Jason Pierre Paul, lost portions of his right hand when fireworks exploded before he released them. The Alliance to Stop Consumer Fireworks urges the public to avoid the personal use of fireworks and to enjoy displays conducted by trained professionals who adhere to various safety protocols. Those who engage in personal firework use are urged to do so properly and safely. The American Pyrotechnics Association says 47 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia allow legal consumer fireworks. Consider the following safety tips whenever fireworks are included in the festivities.

Purchase all fireworks, which can include everything from cone fountains to sparklers, from a licensed and reputable dealer.Read all instructions before lighting.Supervise all firework activities, making sure children do not light any fireworks.Avoid alcohol and drug use when lighting fireworks. Both can impair judgement and create hazardous conditions.Have safety equipment on hand. This includes safety glasses and ear protection.Do not light multiple fireworks at the same time. Use fireworks in a clearing far away from buildings and vehicles.Always have a hose or bucket of water available to douse fireworks.Soak “dud” fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them. Wait 20 minutes before approaching the dud.Don’t point fireworks at people.Maintain a safe distance between those observing the fireworks show and the fireworks.Dispose of spent fireworks safely, away from combustible materials.