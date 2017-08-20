Come test drive a new Ford car, truck, van or SUV at Witham Auto Center, La Porte City on Saturday, August 26 from 10 AM – 4 PM. With every test drive/form completion, Ford will will donate $20 to the Union Booster Club (limit of one test drive/per household and must be 18 to drive). Give Witham Auto employees 10 minutes of your time and you can help raise up to $6,000 for upcoming Union extracurricular activities. This is Booster Club’s largest fundraiser and needs 300 community members to participate to reach the $6,000 goal.
