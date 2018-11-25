La Porte City Witham Auto Center, Union Community Schools and area residents raised $8,000 for the Union Booster Club at a test-drive event held earlier this year, as part of Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program. More than 300 area residents test-drove a Ford vehicle at Union High School on August 18. Each test-drive resulted in a $20 donation from the Ford Motor Company.

To date, Ford Dealerships across the United States have helped raise more than $35 million for local schools and non profits, thanks to their hard work and the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs. The money raised during the Drive 4 UR School program has helped ensure that extracurricular activities like sports and music programs continue in local communities despite budgetary constraints.

The Drive 4 UR School event is one of the major fund raisers for the Union Booster Club, which donated more than $25,000 in support of Union Community Schools extracurricular activities last year. In the past, Booster Club support has helped provide uniforms for the volleyball, basketball, wrestling, softball and track and field programs. Additional funds have been used to support After Prom and the schools’ fine arts programs.

Since the program’s inception, La Porte City’s Witham Auto Center has been an enthusiastic participant, leading the way to help raise more than $41,000 on behalf of the Union Booster Club.