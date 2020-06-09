WOLF CREEK PARK – The landscape of La Porte City’s newest park is beginning to take shape with the creation of a paved walking path. Other amenities will include an asphalt parking lot, pavilion and restrooms, as indicated on the photo. The park also includes a kayak landing (not shown). Photo by Mike Whittlesey.
