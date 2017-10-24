Wolf Creek Players announce open auditions for Alice In Wonderland directed by Deb Kloster, with performances on February 9, 10 and 11, 2018.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, October 29 from 1-3 pm and Thursday, November 2 from 6-8 pm at St. Joseph’s Building, 101 Clark Street, Dysart.

This classic tale, adapted by Alice Gerstenberg, includes many characters with varying numbers of lines. There are many opportunities for both males and females of all ages. This may be the perfect opportunity for you to try something new or to rekindle a dormant talent. Please note that we are also in need of stage assistants.

Wolf Creek Players is community theatre founded in 2009. If you are interested in auditioning but are unable to attend either of the scheduled times, or more information, please call the Director at 319-478-0036 or email: wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com.