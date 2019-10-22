The Wolf Creek Players will present The Savannah Sipping Society on October 25, 26 and 27 at Union Middle School 505 West Street in Dysart.

Dot, Randa and Marlafaye have had misfortune in their lives and not sure what to do until Jinx comes into their lives. By the end of it all, the four ladies have realized life will never be the same and how would they of made through without each other. You will not want to miss this performance by four area ladies, Reta Callahan, Sandi Hulst, Deb Kloster and Jana Ryan. Come laugh, relate, and maybe even try some of the advice given in this play, laugh a bunch more, enjoy the simple things in life.

Performance times are Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26 at 7 PM, and matinees on Saturday and Sunday (October 26 and 27) at 2 PM. For advance tickets, call 319-239-8660 or email wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com. Ticket prices are $10/adult and $5/child. Group rates are available.