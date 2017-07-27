At last week’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, the Council took action to move forward with the second phase of the Wolf Creek rehabilitation project. Last month, the bulk of the work on the first phase, which included the removal of trees along portions of the creek and the sculpting of the shoreline and construction of a pair of kayak landings, was completed.

The second phase will include the construction of a shelter and placement of picnic tables at Wolf Creek Park, which sits along Wolf Creek near the intersection of Tama and Main Streets. A recreational trail with lighting, park benches and picnic tables will also be constructed. The trail, which will run roughly parallel to Wolf Creek, will connect Main Street to 8th Street, allowing for easy access to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Approximately 80% of the cost of the project would be funded by a Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grant from the State of Iowa. The City will utilize the services of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) to assist with the grant application.

The Council passed two ordinances related to the sale of fireworks.Ordinance #521, adds the sale of fireworks as a use exception in a C-2 “Commercial District.” While this does not prohibit the sale of fireworks in districts zoned C-2, it does require approval by the city’s Board of Adjustment before vendors can legally sell them in these zones.

Ordinance #523 requires transient merchant locations, such as fireworks vendors who wish to set up shop at a temporary location inside city limits, to conform to the development ordinance as it pertains to zoning districts.

Membership of the City’s Planning & Zoning Commission will be reduced from nine members to seven with the passage of Ordinance 522. Prior to the change, the Planning & Zoning Commission was the only volunteer board serving the city with a mandate of more than seven members and maintaining active nine members proved challenging at best.

In other business, the Council approved the Fire/Rescue Department’s request to purchase a second LUCUS device. The device assists first responders administering CPR by automating the task of performing chest compressions. The Council also approved a request to offer yoga classes, which will be taught by a certified instructor at the Community Centers during times to be established based on the level of interest. A minimum of five students per session would be needed to cover the costs associated with the classes.