The Wolf Creek rugby boys dominated Western Iowa 1A Division leader Bondurant-Farrar this past Friday night at Manly, Iowa. The final score was 20-0 with two scores by Brit Rolison and two scores by Ben Rempe.

In Wolf Creek’s second match of the evening, they defeated Norwalk, 27-7. Wolf Creek ended up with a perfect (5-0) division record and (7-3) overall.

Wolf Creek is coached by head coach Isaac Benton and assistant coach Aaron Demory.

On Friday May 17, the team heads to Ankeny for the state championship.

The Iowa Youth Rugby Association (www.iyra.org) is the main resource for further updates on the growth of rugby in Iowa. This year the state had more teams than ever.

Wolf Creek has been playing rugby since 2015. In their second year of existence, they won the 1A state title and were runner-ups the following year. The squads have ranged from 15-20 young men and have included JV games.