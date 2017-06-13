Generous. Selfless. Hard-working. These are the words that people use to describe Pat Wood. And if the reaction she gets from young students at La Porte City Elementary School is a measure of the impact her work as a volunteer there makes, it is no wonder that the La Porte City Women’s Club has named Pat Wood the 2017 Woman of the Year.

The La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year Award is presented annually during the Festival of Trails Celebration to a woman whose personal or professional achievements, accomplishments or contributions inspire, empower and make a difference in the La Porte City community.

Pat Wood’s dedication to the students and staff at La Porte City Elementary School goes beyond that of a typical school volunteer. She has developed a lasting relationship with students, so much so that it’s not uncommon to hear them ask their teacher for the opportunity to work with Pat. Thanks to the regular updates and photos she sends, Pat is never too far away to keep in touch with the school community, even when wintering in Florida. Her return to Iowa when the weather warms is cause for celebration in first grade, as she makes sure each student receives shells she has collected from the sandy shores of a Florida beach.

“Pat is never too busy to help us out. She has saved the teachers at LPC [Elementary School] hours of work by taking projects home and working within our building. We so appreciate her!” one staff member wrote.

Pat’s contributions to the community can be seen at her church and at the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum, where she regularly volunteers her time. She also provides respite care for a local family, and in her “spare” time, has made hundreds of blankets and teddy bears which are donated to families with prematurely born babies. Pat has also been known to provide lawn care for some of her elderly neighbors.

The Woman of the Year Award will be presented at 6:45 PM as part of the Family Fun Night activities hosted by Heartland Community Church on Thursday, June 15 in the City Park. The community is invited to attend the awards presentation and offer their congratulations to Pat Wood, La Porte City’s 2017 Woman of the Year.