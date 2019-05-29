The time has come to decide who cutest kids and pet are in all of La Porte City. The La Porte City Women’s Club invites you to enter photos of your child(ren) and/or pet(s) into the special contests that have become a part of the Festival of Trails weekend experience.

To enter the 2019 Cutest Kids Contest or Cutest Critter Contest, submit a photo, no larger than 5×7 inches, to the office of LPC Connect by Friday, June 7. The cost to enter the contest is $5 for each photo submitted. Entry forms are available at LPC Connect and may also be downloaded below.

Votes, which cost one dollar each, may be cast at the LPC Connect office during regular business hours June 10-14. Votes may also be cast at the Festival of Trails kickoff event held at the City Park on June 13, as well as on Main Street in front of the LPC Connect Friday, June 14 (4:30-6:30 PM) and Saturday, June 15 (9 AM – noon).

First prize in the Cutest Kids contest is $50 cash, donated by Cedar Valley Bank & Trust. Second prize is a $25 gift card from Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More. Third prize is one large pizza and a dozen donuts from Casey’s.

First prize in the Cutest Critter Contest is $50 cash, donated by La Porte City Veterinary Clinic. Second prize is a $25 gift card from Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More. Third prize is a large pizza from Casey’s and a retractable leash from Urb’s Do It best Hardware.

The winners of the “Cutest” contests will be announced on Saturday, June 15 at 4 PM in front of the Main Street stage.

Proceeds from the contest will benefit 75 Strong, the Adam Gassman family. Adam, a teacher at Union High School, is currently battling esophageal cancer.

2019 CUTEST KID CONTEST REGISTRATION FORM

2019 CUTEST CRITTER CONTEST REGISTRATION FORM