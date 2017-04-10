The La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year Award is presented each year to a woman with personal or professional achievements, accomplishments or community contributions that inspire, empower and make a difference in the La Porte City community. The award is presented annually during the city’s Festival of Trails Celebration.

The Women’s Club is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Woman of the Year Award. The deadline for submitting a nomination is May 31, 2017. Nomination forms are available at the office of LPC Connect, located at 306 Main Street.

Nominations may also be submitted online by completing the form below. Please note: Nominations submitted online are forwarded directly to members of the Woman of the Year selection committee, not The Progress Review, which makes online nominations for the Woman of the Year Award available as a community service.

Woman of the Year Recipients

2016 – Joan Getz

2015 – Jolene Kronschnabel

2014 – Ann Starr

2013 – Barb Bader

2012 – Michelle Bush

2011 – Oleen Arenholz

2010 – Elaine Lee

2009 – Vi Neil

2008 – Dee Hutton