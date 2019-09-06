The September meeting of the La Porte City Women’s Club is planned for Monday, the 16th at the home of member Brenda Gardner. Members and interested individuals are invited to attend, beginning with social hour at 6 PM, followed by the meal at 6:30 and business meeting at 7.

Cost of the meal is $10, and reservations are requested. Please contact Kathy Turner at 319-239-3808 to reserve a spot or if you’d like more details about the dinner/group.