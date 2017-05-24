The La Pote City Women’s Club will sponsor the Cutest Kid Contest during the week of the Festival of Trails Celebration, June 12 – June 17. Two cutest kids will be selected, one boy and one girl.

To enter, bring a 3×5, 4×6 or a 5×7 photo of your favorite child under the age of five to LPC Connect by 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 8. Please write the child’s name on the back of the photo, along with a contact name and phone number so the photo can be returned following the contest. There is no entry fee to enter the 2017 Cutest Kid Contest.

During the week of June 12-17, vote by purchasing tickets at LPC Connect. Each vote will cost one dollar.

Winners will be announced at 7 PM on Saturday, June 17 on the Main Street stage before the La Porte City Lions Club Car Cruise.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three placewinners: First prize is $50 in cash provided by Cedar Valley Bank & Trust and Farmers State Bank. Second prize is a $20 gift certificate from the Pizza Palace. Third prize is a $10 gift certificate provided by Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More.

All proceeds from the 2017 Cutest Kids Contest will benefit the Knox Blocks Foundation.

During the same week, June 12-17, the Women’s Club will also sponsor the Cutest Critter Contest. To enter, submit a 5×7 or smaller photo of your favorite pet with its name written on back to the LPC Connect office by June 8th.

There is no entry fee to enter. Photos will be returned to pet owners following the contest, provided a contact name and phone number is provided with the photo.

As with the Cutest Kid Contest, votes are cast June 12-17 at the LPC Connect office for one dollar each. The pet with the highest vote total wins a $50 gift certificate to Petsmart for its owner.