Union 71, Waterloo Columbus 6
December 14, 2017 at Waterloo
182: Mitchell McFarland (C) over Hunter Klima (U), Fall 1:23
195: Lane Albertsen (U) over (C), Forfeit
220: Rashawn Williams (U) over (C), Forfeit
285: Jacob Wyant (U) over (C), Forfeit
106: Kolten Crawford (U) over Sam Hackett (C), Fall 3:08
113: Payton Hellman (U) over (C), Forfeit
120: Jack Thomsen (U) over (C), Forfeit
126: Lake LeBahn (U) over Ethan Holton (C), Fall 1:02
132: Double Forfeit
138: Adam Ahrendsen (U) over (C), Forfeit
145: John Millard (U) over (C), Forfeit
152: Kaleb Roach (U) over (C), Forfeit
160: Payton Pelke (U) over Aidan Schmitz (C), Fall 1:40
170: Kyle Gross (U) over (C) (Forfeit (U) unsportsmanlike -1.00
