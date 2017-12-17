Union 71, Waterloo Columbus 6

December 14, 2017 at Waterloo

182: Mitchell McFarland (C) over Hunter Klima (U), Fall 1:23

195: Lane Albertsen (U) over (C), Forfeit

220: Rashawn Williams (U) over (C), Forfeit

285: Jacob Wyant (U) over (C), Forfeit

106: Kolten Crawford (U) over Sam Hackett (C), Fall 3:08

113: Payton Hellman (U) over (C), Forfeit

120: Jack Thomsen (U) over (C), Forfeit

126: Lake LeBahn (U) over Ethan Holton (C), Fall 1:02

132: Double Forfeit

138: Adam Ahrendsen (U) over (C), Forfeit

145: John Millard (U) over (C), Forfeit

152: Kaleb Roach (U) over (C), Forfeit

160: Payton Pelke (U) over Aidan Schmitz (C), Fall 1:40

170: Kyle Gross (U) over (C) (Forfeit (U) unsportsmanlike -1.00