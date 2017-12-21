Another six week session of yoga classes will begin soon! Classes will be held twice a week at the La Porte City Community Center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning January 2, 2018 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, and Wednesday and Friday mornings beginning January 3, 2018 from 6:15 AM to 7:15 AM. The cost for each session is $60. A minimum enrollment of five participants is required for the classes to be confirmed. Interested participants should contact Jane Whittlesey at City Hall (319) 342-3396 or email lpcclerk@lpctel.net to register.