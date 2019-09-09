Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, will host its annual Harvest Meal on Sunday, September 22. With a game theme that all are invited to join, the pre-game will consist of Sunday School at 8:45 AM, followed by the game itself, a worship service at 10 AM. From 11:15 to 1 PM, enjoy the post-game meal, consisting of pulled pork, maid rites, fruit salads, vegetable salads, deviled eggs, pork and beans, corn and a variety of desserts.

If you’re too full to sample the delectable desserts (or even if you’re not), be sure to shop the country store for fresh produce, baked goods and Zion’s treasures, or try your luck at the games that all ages are invited to play.

The Harvest Meal will be held on the church grounds, located at the intersection of V62 and Jubliee Road, northeast of La Porte City. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12. Takeout will be available. Please call (319) 342-2627 for more information.